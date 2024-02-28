Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) rose 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $17.09. Approximately 262,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 773,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

BMEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of -0.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Biomea Fusion by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 176,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 34,138 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Biomea Fusion by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Biomea Fusion by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Biomea Fusion by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,349,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,571 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

