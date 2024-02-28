BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Price Performance

NYSE:BB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.70. 1,279,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,468,503. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.44. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.15 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. BlackBerry’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip G. Brace purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $97,051.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,374.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,922 shares of company stock valued at $329,212 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Further Reading

