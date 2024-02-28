BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total value of $5,532,828.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,533 shares of company stock worth $46,774,326 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $800.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $823.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $795.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $722.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

