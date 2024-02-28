BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 109.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $800.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $823.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $795.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $722.92.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total value of $2,669,833.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,972,959.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,533 shares of company stock valued at $46,774,326 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

