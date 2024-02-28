BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at $1,795,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 30.1% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after purchasing an additional 468,793 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 51.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 153,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 52,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 25.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 23,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MQY opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

