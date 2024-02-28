Boone Capital Management LLC Buys 74,938 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Boone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,938 shares during the quarter. Enovis comprises about 8.4% of Boone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Boone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enovis were worth $26,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 144.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 59,200.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 902.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Enovis from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of ENOV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.38. 72,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,517. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.43. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

