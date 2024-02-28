Boone Capital Management LLC Invests $21.27 Million in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 428,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,273,000. Globus Medical comprises about 6.7% of Boone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Boone Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Globus Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 109.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GMED. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

GMED traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $55.33. The company had a trading volume of 181,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,468. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.31. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $616.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

