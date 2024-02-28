Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.05.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,830 shares of company stock worth $4,316,049 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BSX opened at $66.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day moving average is $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $67.32.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

