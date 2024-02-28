Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives $31.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOX. StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get BOX alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOX

BOX Price Performance

BOX stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.08, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.84. BOX has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $34.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.91.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BOX will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $357,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,408,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,697,043.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,121.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $357,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,408,702 shares in the company, valued at $38,697,043.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,645. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BOX during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in BOX during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP increased its position in BOX by 318.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in BOX during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.