Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Raised to $71.00 at Morgan Stanley

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.09% from the stock’s previous close.

BYD has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.78.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $63.91. The stock had a trading volume of 306,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.83.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The firm had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $2,697,272.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,166.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $5,037,869.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,511,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,046,658.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $2,697,272.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,166.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

