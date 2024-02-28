Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.65.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRZE. Barclays increased their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Braze from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Braze from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of BRZE opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. Braze has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -41.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Braze’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $136,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,302,219.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $136,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,302,219.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $89,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $662,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,457 shares of company stock worth $9,416,904. Insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

