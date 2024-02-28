Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Up 8.7 %

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.00 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 27th. The software maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.71). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 64.13% and a negative return on equity of 64.91%. The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

About Bridgeline Digital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

