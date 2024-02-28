Brokerages Set Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) PT at $139.56

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after buying an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,500,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,421,000 after buying an additional 1,435,898 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 486.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,213,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,444,000 after buying an additional 1,006,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13,978.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 940,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,987,000 after buying an additional 934,056 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $146.58 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $149.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.98 and its 200-day moving average is $125.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

