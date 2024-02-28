Brokerages Set Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Price Target at $81.64

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $937,368.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $937,368.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,011 shares of company stock valued at $2,539,859 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

IR stock opened at $90.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average is $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $92.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

