Brokerages Set Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Target Price at $483.33

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $491.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

NYSE KNSL opened at $512.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $399.90 and its 200 day moving average is $390.13. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $277.90 and a fifty-two week high of $528.04.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 38.0% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 94,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,780,000 after buying an additional 26,084 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 20.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,669 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Free Report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.