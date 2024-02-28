Brokerages Set PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Price Target at $53.90

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.90.

PBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 486,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $20,645,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,062,998 shares in the company, valued at $554,916,155.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,817.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 473.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $56.38.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

