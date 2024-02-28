Brokers Offer Predictions for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.31) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $49,440.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $49,440.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $34,434.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,244,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,981,095.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,781 shares of company stock valued at $240,660. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 78.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 410,797 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

