Brokers Offer Predictions for Ford Motor’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ford Motor in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Ford Motor’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor



Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

