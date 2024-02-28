Brokers Set Expectations for The Coca-Cola Company’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Coca-Cola in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Coca-Cola’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of KO opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average is $58.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,516 shares of company stock worth $23,636,810 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.19%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

