Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,535,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 645,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.7% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 37,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.7 %

BAM stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.30. 130,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,508. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $42.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 53.03% and a net margin of 50.23%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.27%.

About Brookfield Asset Management



Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

