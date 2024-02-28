BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Shares Purchased by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BRP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in BRP Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BRP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BRP Group by 2,262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRP Group stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $27.35. 147,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,015. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.50. BRP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $29.41.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

