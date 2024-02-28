Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bumble from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

Get Bumble alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bumble

Bumble Trading Down 9.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

NASDAQ:BMBL traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.88. 3,769,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,171. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.78. Bumble has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bumble by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Bumble by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bumble by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 82,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bumble

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.