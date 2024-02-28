Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bumble traded as low as $11.72 and last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 1678987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BMBL. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bumble in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on Bumble from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 23.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,777 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth $491,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Bumble by 43.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bumble by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,123,000 after buying an additional 68,604 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.78.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

