Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stake Lessened by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,621 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.80% of Burlington Stores worth $70,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,599,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,683,000 after purchasing an additional 940,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $115,609,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 610,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,644,000 after purchasing an additional 536,038 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $106,648,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,220,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.56.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE BURL opened at $206.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.50. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $225.94.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

