BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $3.05-$3.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.050-3.200 EPS.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 11.8 %

BWXT stock traded up $10.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.81. 780,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,489. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $99.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 168.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 98.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.