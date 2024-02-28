BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $89.28, but opened at $93.31. BWX Technologies shares last traded at $95.40, with a volume of 111,803 shares traded.

The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors cut BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 75.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,358,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,803,000 after buying an additional 65,137 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,130,000 after buying an additional 217,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,014,000 after buying an additional 1,006,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,820,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,773,000 after buying an additional 68,435 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 7.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.