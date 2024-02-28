BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of greater than $2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.52 billion. BWX Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.050-3.200 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWXT traded up $6.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.40. 111,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,110. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.69. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $95.84.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.42 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.