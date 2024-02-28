Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,625 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Cadence Design Systems worth $100,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.04. The company had a trading volume of 122,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.30 and a 1-year high of $315.70. The firm has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.62.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,404,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,446 shares of company stock worth $38,792,843. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

