Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Hits New 1-Year High at $185.00

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.22), with a volume of 77446 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178 ($2.26).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.
Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. The company engages in the property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
