California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. California Resources had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

California Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of California Resources stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.92. The company had a trading volume of 639,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,191. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average is $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 69.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 318.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on California Resources from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on California Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, California Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

