California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,663 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $99,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,356. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.73. The company has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $139.99.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 48,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total value of $6,567,434.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at $160,878,683.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 48,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $6,567,434.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at $160,878,683.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,159,278.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,368,619.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,184 shares of company stock worth $22,449,881 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

