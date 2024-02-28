California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,410,132 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $89,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.57. 1,783,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,961,532. The company has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.