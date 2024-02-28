California State Teachers Retirement System Has $130.51 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,377,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,723 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Charles Schwab worth $130,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.64. 783,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,702,713. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,486 shares of company stock worth $11,657,317. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Barclays increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

