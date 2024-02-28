California State Teachers Retirement System Has $140.51 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 802,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,392 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $140,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.39. 202,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,190. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

