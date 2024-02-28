California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 18,789 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of The Cigna Group worth $135,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,567,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,881,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,895,233,000 after purchasing an additional 137,812 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,385,282,000 after purchasing an additional 345,605 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,275,786.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,275,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,347,634 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CI

The Cigna Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CI traded down $6.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.75. 493,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,846. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $347.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $315.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.93. The company has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.