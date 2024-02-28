California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 115,717 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 115,717 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of T-Mobile US worth $120,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $218,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 806.4% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 82,838 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 150.7% during the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 19,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.6% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,007,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $278,892,000 after acquiring an additional 482,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $333,657,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.93.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,297.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,628,101 shares of company stock valued at $590,036,389 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $164.06. 330,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,567,107. The company has a market capitalization of $194.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.95. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

