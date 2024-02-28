California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 132,607 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,271,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 132,607 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CSX were worth $100,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of CSX by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 249,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 84,183 shares during the period. Covey Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CSX by 218.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 194,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 133,636 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,863,706. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.91%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

