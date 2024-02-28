California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,295 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 410,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,295 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $75,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $308,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ANET traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.05. The stock had a trading volume of 173,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,274. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $292.66. The company has a market cap of $84.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.06.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $1,149,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $1,149,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total value of $433,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,507,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,651 shares of company stock valued at $41,462,038 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

