California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 54,075 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 730,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,075 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Phillips 66 worth $87,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after buying an additional 17,226 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,608,000 after buying an additional 35,829 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.21.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.55. 286,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,830. The stock has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $150.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,587 shares of company stock valued at $8,671,094. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

