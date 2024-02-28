California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 77,162 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,061,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 77,162 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of CVS Health worth $143,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,385 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207,702 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,270,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.18. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $83.26. The stock has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

