Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Cut to $99.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CPT. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.12.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $93.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $117.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,688.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $130,128.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,688.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,416,000 after buying an additional 20,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $828,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

