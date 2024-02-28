Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Boosts Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.3 %

RTX stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.70. 1,402,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,539,797. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.94 and a 200 day moving average of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $120.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

