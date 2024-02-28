Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,670 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,040,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,910,000 after purchasing an additional 637,770 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 980,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,441,000 after purchasing an additional 690,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.93. 2,251,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,732,045. The company has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.01.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

