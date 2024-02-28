Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 100.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after acquiring an additional 968,055 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,587 shares of company stock worth $8,671,094 in the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PSX traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.17. The company had a trading volume of 581,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,879. The stock has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.93. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $150.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

