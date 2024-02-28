Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Boosts Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 402.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.15.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $5.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.76. The company had a trading volume of 734,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,432. The company has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.93. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $347.14.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,347,634 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

