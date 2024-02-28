Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Buys 10,156 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $163.64. The stock had a trading volume of 669,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572,829. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.09 and a 200-day moving average of $160.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $148.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

