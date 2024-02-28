Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Buys 6,354 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 113.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.36. 590,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,960,462. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.30 and a 200 day moving average of $65.06. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

