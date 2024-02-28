Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Buys 7,623 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 67.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $134,901,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,287,000 after purchasing an additional 689,920 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 8.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,027,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,774,000 after purchasing an additional 376,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.04.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRS traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.18. 167,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,568. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $95.82. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.21.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,687.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

