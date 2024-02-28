Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 93.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.80. 405,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,216. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.44. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Raymond James upped their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

