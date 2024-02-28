Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Grows Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 95.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $5.18 on Wednesday, reaching $240.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,444. The firm has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $240.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.94.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.58.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

